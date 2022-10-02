Home World Latvia, anti-Moscow centrist party wins elections
Latvia, anti-Moscow centrist party wins elections

RIGA – The center-right New Unity party of the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins he won the elections, according to provisional results, with 19% of the vote putting him in a position to lead another coalition government. The results – with 91% of the districts counted – mean that Latvia should remain a leading voice along with its Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Estonia, in pushing theEuropean Union to take a decisive stand against Russia.

