The singer who achieved success with Afterhours talked about music and technology with Ernesto Assante, journalist and music critic, on the stage of the Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation. The event, hosted by the Turin Ogrs, was organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies directed by Riccardo Luna.

After thirty years of career with Afterhours, Manuel Agnelli releases a solo album entitled “Love your neighbor as yourself”.