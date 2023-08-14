Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced he will step down

Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of Latvia since 2019, announced that on Thursday he will present his resignation to the President of the Republic. Karins is 58 years old and heads the liberal-conservative New Unit party: since 2022 he has led a government which also includes the center-right parties National Alliance and United List. In recent months he had put a lot of pressure on his government allies to extend the alliance to some progressive parties as well, and last week he had proposed a government reshuffle which the two allied parties rejected, however.

In announcing her resignation, Karins accused the National Alliance and the United List of wanting to block government work in terms of labor and welfare policies, and of wanting to halt the country’s economic growth. In the next few days, Karins’ party will propose a new candidate for prime minister to the President of the Republic, but it is not clear at the moment whether it will have the numbers in parliament to form an alternative coalition government to the outgoing one or if there will be new elections instead ( currently scheduled for 2026).

