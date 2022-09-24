New York – “Arrogant act of a dictatorial entity”. The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov does not care about the pre-election silence, and bursts into the Italian vote, thus criticizing the words of the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who in recent days had said he had the tools to manage the relationship with the future government of Rome. His comment seems to resume the protests of the center-right coalition, in particular of the leader of the Lega Salvini, as if in the last 48 hours they had exchanged “talking points”: before Berlusconi said that Putin invaded Ukraine only to put “good people” in government in Kiev; now the head of diplomacy in Moscow reciprocates, relaunching the attacks against Brussels, also dear to the leader of the Brothers of Italy and favored Prime Minister Meloni.

Lavrov spoke to theUN General Assembly, accusing the United States of claiming to “replace God” in global geopolitics. Then he listed the alleged wrongs of Washington, the invasions that have only brought chaos, the wrongs committed against Russia which instead collaborated fully in international stability, and hence the inevitable need to attack the neighbor to wipe him off the map.

The press conference

Then he came to a packed press room, to continue and amplify the propaganda made from the podium of the Assembly. When a Russian colleague offered him the opportunity to comment on von der Leyen’s words about Italy, she didn’t let it slip: “It’s an arrogant act, typical of those who look down on others” . So he came up with the concept: “The European Union is subjugated by the dictatorship of Washington, but it has itself become a dictatorial entity”. As for the comments on the future of the Italians, “it’s up to them to answer, but I don’t remember threats of this kind from other EU leaders”. So today it will be up to our voters to decide whether to take the side of Western democracies, or of the autocracies that challenge them, because Lavrov he made a clear “endorsement” of the positions taken by the center-right coalition against Brussels.

Protests in Russia

As for dictatorial regimes, yesterday according to the NGO Ovd-Info at least 730 people were arrested in 32 Russian cities, from St. Petersburg to Siberia. Handcuffed because they protested against the partial mobilization ordered by President Putin, which will force at least 300,000 citizens to leave home and work to go to fight in Ukraine, and perhaps die, like thousands of other Russian soldiers sent to attack their neighbors to put people in government. respectable “. And as the protests of the population threaten the regime’s very strength, the head of the Kremlin has also signed a package of amendments to the penal code relating to military service. From now on, according to Tass, failure to appear at the draft will be punished with imprisonment from 5 to 10 years, voluntary surrender to the enemy with 10 years in prison, and desertion with 15 years. As for the people who flee abroad to escape this raid, according to Lavrov “we have freedom of movement”. And never mind if in reality it is an escape from the regime that he serves as minister.

The vote in Donbass

The head of diplomacy in Moscow said that the vote for the annexation of Donbass was sought by the Ukrainian president Zelensky, when he said that the Russophiles of the region could go to Russia: “They will do it, taking with them the land on which their ancestors lived for centuries.” No one in the international community recognizes the legality of the farce of the referendums, criticized even by the UN secretary general Guterresbut for Lavrov “They are based on a request from the local government. The conditions have been published and Russia will respect the expression of the will of the people of those territories, which have long suffered from the abuses of the Nazi regime.” As for the possibility that Moscow will then use their annexation as an excuse to “defend” them with nuclear weapons, you reiterated that “the modalities for the use of nuclear weapons are clarified in our doctrine”. Moreover, Western countries “are part of the conflict, for the weapons and the rest of the military assistance they provide”. So the threat is also extended to us Italians.