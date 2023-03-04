Home World Lavrov: “The West started the war by using the Ukrainians against us.” The laughter from the audience at the words of the Russian minister – Video
Lavrov: “The West started the war by using the Ukrainians against us.” The laughter from the audience at the words of the Russian minister – Video

They failed to hold the laughsdespite the formal context of the ongoing Raisina Dialogue conference at New Delhi. In a video that went viral, the Foreign Minister is seen Sergey Lavrov attribute the responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine to the West, who “initiated it and is using the Ukrainians against us”. Before Lavrov finished speaking, the audience erupted in laughter to which was added a few cries of dissent, to underline the absurdity of the statement. The Russian Foreign Minister, however, did not get upset and, after a second’s pause, continued his speech.

Video Youtube/The Observer Research Foundation

