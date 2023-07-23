Leaked Čair in Niš at the start of the European Junior Championship | Sports

A bad start to the European Junior Championship in Niš due to heavy rainfall.

Serbia is the host European basketball championship for the age of up to 18 years, and the start of the tournament did not start in the best way. At the very end of the first quarter of the match between the juniors of Greece and Italy, the “Chair” hall began to leak due to heavy rainfall in Nis. Unfortunately, some players have slipped because of it, so it is Italian basketball player Conte was injured and then a break that lasted more than 45 minutes.

“While this young player was being helped, water leaked from the ceiling during the storm that hit Nis. The volunteers used towels and rags to wipe the parquet, but the match resumed after 45 minutes when the hall was cleaned.”they write “Southern Vestiges”.

Also, a similar situation happened in the hall of the Elementary School “Mika Antić” where Poland and Turkey met at the same time, so because of the water on the floor, the basketball players were skating and the game was also stopped, but with a short break (10 minutes). In the end, the match ended with Turkey winning 78:63 with a large number of injuries, and at the end of the game the players boycotted and did not want to play because the referees asked for the match to continue despite the difficult conditions.

See what the end of the match looked like in which the players of the two teams did not want to play:

Chaos at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Nis, Serbia. Heavy rain and no air-conditioning caused unsafe conditions and multiple serious injuries caused players to essentially boycott finishing the game with 5 minutes left. Next game starting regardless. The show must go onpic.twitter.com/MauCzsUza8 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress)July 22, 2023

Serbia was supposed to start its match against the Czech Republic at 20:30, however, due to the postponement of the match between Greece and Italy, that match is delayed and will start as soon as everything is over in the aforementioned match. The good news is that the situation is much better now and if there are no further disasters, everything will be played tonight.

