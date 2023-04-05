A treat that will delight both the old and the young.

Izvor: Shutterstock

3 ripe bananas

100 g of sugar

250 g of flour

5 tablespoons of oil

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 spoon of cinnamon

a pinch of salt

100 grams of chopped almonds or hazelnuts

Preparation:

Mash the bananas with a fork, then add oil and sugar and mix. Add flour, baking powder, cinnamon and chopped almonds. Scoop out the muffin mixture with a spoon and place it in the molds that you have previously greased with oil. Bake for about 25 minutes in a preheated oven at 200 C.

(Super woman)