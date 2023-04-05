11
A treat that will delight both the old and the young.
Izvor: Shutterstock
3 ripe bananas
100 g of sugar
250 g of flour
5 tablespoons of oil
1 tablespoon of baking powder
1 spoon of cinnamon
a pinch of salt
100 grams of chopped almonds or hazelnuts
Preparation:
Mash the bananas with a fork, then add oil and sugar and mix. Add flour, baking powder, cinnamon and chopped almonds. Scoop out the muffin mixture with a spoon and place it in the molds that you have previously greased with oil. Bake for about 25 minutes in a preheated oven at 200 C.