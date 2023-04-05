Home Sports Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg: Tuchel eliminated in the German Cup. HIGHLIGHTS
Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg: Tuchel eliminated in the German Cup. HIGHLIGHTS

Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg: Tuchel eliminated in the German Cup. HIGHLIGHTS

First disappointment for Thomas Tuchel on the Bayern Munich bench: the Bavarians were unexpectedly eliminated in the quarter-finals of the German Cup, defeated at the Allianz Arena by Freiburg. The opening goal by Upamecano was useless, Hofler equalized the score with a great shot in the 27th minute. The home team wasted several chances and in the final a penalty awarded for an obvious handball by Musiala condemned the German champions: Holer transformed him, who exploded Streich’s men’s party

