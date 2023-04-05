Home News Alias ​​’Omar’ was shot dead in Codazzi
News

Alias ​​’Omar’ was shot dead in Codazzi

Marcos Saúl Simanca, a native of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, known by the alias ‘Omar’, was killed with several gunshot wounds in the municipality of Codazzi.

The event occurred in the vicinity of the La Guitarra roundabout, when the inhabitants of the area heard shots.

This crime would also be related to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, since the murderers left a threatening message next to the corpse.

It should also be noted that the murder happened a few days after a similar case occurred in an invasion of this municipality, when armed individuals entered a humble home and ended the life that was sleeping in a hammock. They also left an AUC pamphlet.

Meanwhile, the authorities have indicated that the facts are the subject of investigation.

