The much-anticipated 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China came to an end, and the land of China was full of flowers and thriving. On November 4th, Ritan Primary School launched the theme education practice activity of “Learn the 20th National Congress and always fight with the party to be a good teenager”. The school will study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as an important task at present and in the future, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress. In the learning activities, the heart of patriotic youth is forged, and labor builds dreams into the future.

At the launching ceremony, Director Yuan Changhong clarified the background and significance of the event, and hoped that all the students would increase their skills and character during the event, listen to the party’s words, know the party’s kindness, and follow the party.

The recitation of Xiao He’s poems, with the breath of a teenager, raised our national pride, and the subsequent “Singing of the Motherland” resounded on the campus, expressing the patriotism and love of the party of all teachers and students of Ritan Primary School.

Representatives of teachers and students of the school jointly activated the kick-off ball and announced that the event was about to start.

In the following class activities, the first-year students used the most simple labor element, the button, to draw a brilliant picture of astronauts successfully entering space. Second-year students make books by themselves, learn the heroic deeds of revolutionary ancestors, and inherit the red spirit. The third-grade students expressed their pride in the prosperity of the motherland and their love for the motherland with the Chinese ornaments of the prosperous age. The “Stars to the Party” ornaments made by the fourth graders showed the great achievements and contributions of the Communist Party of China. The aerospace models made by grades 5 and 6 pay tribute to the hard work of China‘s aerospace industry and promote the spirit of spaceflight.

In the later stage, the school will further deepen and implement this theme activity through the “four lecture halls” of Ritan Primary School, namely the student lecture hall, the teacher lecture hall, the parent lecture hall, and the expert lecture hall. , through various forms such as watching red movies, holding themed team meetings, carrying out learning activities of “learning with Grandpa Xi”, small hand in hand campus and family labor practice activities, etc., let students on the basis of learning, in full In practice and experience, inherit red genes, strengthen ideals and beliefs, cultivate patriotic feelings, cultivate labor habits, and strive to grow into a socialist builder and successor with all-round development of moral, intellectual, physical, aesthetic and labor.