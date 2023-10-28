Home » LEASE 2023 Assilea: leasing can convey up to 105 billion more in 2023-2026 in support of the PNRR – Companies
LEASE 2023 Assilea: leasing can convey up to 105 billion more in 2023-2026 in support of the PNRR – Companies

Milano Lease 2023, the 6th edition of the Leasing Exhibition organized by Assilea, closed with a success with insights into “The contribution of the PNRR to the growth of the country” and “Sustainable growth: opportunities and threats”.

Assilea, presented the results of the study carried out by KPMG, estimated that in addition to the incentives provided by the PNRR, leasing can convey additional resources of up to 105 billion in the country’s economic system in the four-year period 2023-2026. This is why Assilea is working with the Government to obtain full recognition of leasing as a financing instrument in all the measures of the PNRR.

At the end of the event, the Hon Marco Zanni, MEP and President of the European Identity and Democracy Group, spoke. “At a time when we need investments more than ever, we are trying to make European institutions understand the importance of not penalizing leasing, as the initial Basel 3 framework risked doing.

We need a political vision above the technical one” – he explained -. “We are facing an important challenge to change the industrial development model, but if we do not calibrate the regulatory tools well we will not achieve our objectives. In this sense, in the negotiations between the Council, Parliament and the EU Commission we managed to have the EBA include a very broad mandate to analyze a correct approach for leasing, based on the actual lower risk of the instrument. The consolidated text will arrive by mid-November and we can expect the official publication by early 2024”.

“In public tenders, leasing is not always included among the permitted forms of financing, the European Union equates leasing with all forms of financing to support investments. We have carried out an analysis from which it emerges that the tenders where leasing is permitted show a better use of resources compared to those where this instrument is not permitted”, explained Guido Tirloni, KPMG Advisory Partner. “Always allowing leasing as an acquisition method should be perceived as a general interest.”

“We know that the procurement contract involves the recording of a debt in the balance sheet, an issue overcome with the choice of a leasing contract”, echoed the lawyer. Joseph Brigandì, Director of the Public & Administration Team at Deloitte Legal. “However, it is not clear why private individuals choose leasing en masse to finance, for example, the construction of new production sites, while the advantages that the instrument brings are not perceived when the entity changes and becomes public”.

Another crucial front is that of sustainable growth. From the Leasing Exhibition it emerges that, in the current phase, there is an evident lack of information and that the first necessary effort must be to encourage the systematisation of all existing data, making them interoperable and available. Eni for energy, the Chambers of Commerce for geolocalization, ISTAT data, to which then add the micro-information of private companies.

