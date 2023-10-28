Home » What to bet on today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday, October 28
What to bet on today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday, October 28

28/10/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Hoy, Saturday October 28it is a day marked by the dispute of first ‘Clásico’ of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Although there are many more events scheduled throughout this date.

In the early hours of this Saturday, we will be able to enjoy several matches from the regular season of the NBA. And during the day, Bayern Munich will play their clash on matchday 9 of the Bundesliga and we will experience an Andalusian derby in LaLiga.

Review the 2023 sports calendar so as not to miss any appointment in your favorite discipline. 04:10 a.m.: Kings vs. Warriors (NBA)

Los The Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings on the second day of NBA 23/24, starting at 04:10 hours.

Those from San Francisco go to this match with the objective of adding their first win of the season and since they have won four of their last five official games against the Kings, Our prediction is that they will achieve their goal.

1. Warriors triumph a [2.15]

2. Less than 231.5 total points a [2.6]

3:30 p.m.: Bayern Múnich vs. Darmstadt (Bundesliga)

He Bayern Munich welcomes Darmstadt at home for the dispute of their match corresponding to matchday 9 of the Bundesliga, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The ‘Bavarian Giant’ has come out victorious in his last five matches against ‘Los Lirios’, so they are the clear betting favorite to get the three points this day.

1. Bayern Munich beat Darmstadt a [1.06]

2. More than 3.5 goals in Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt a [1.45]

4:15 p.m.: ‘El Clásico’ (LaLiga)

He star dish of this Saturday It is ‘El Clásico’ between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which takes place starting at 4:15 p.m. Do not miss the 5 craziest bets for El Clásico.

Both teams come to this confrontation in a moment of maximum equality, immersed in identical dynamics and separated by just one point in the classification. That is why our prediction is that the match will end in a draw.

1. Draw in El Clásico a [3.5]

2. Both teams score a [1.5]

9:00 p.m.: Cádiz vs. Seville (LaLiga)

The Andalusian derby between Cádiz and Sevilla is in charge of putting the final point to this Saturday day of LaLiga, with its celebration starting at 9:00 p.m.

The people of Seville have not lost in Cádiz for more than three decades and the odds predict that they will maintain this dynamic, since they are the favorites to win this match after beating the yellows in the two duels they played last year.

1. Sevilla victory a [2.5]

2. They do not markboth teams a [1.9]

