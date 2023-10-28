Home » Bus collided with a private vehicle in front of Santa Marta Bay
At noon this Friday, October 27, a vehicle accident occurred that congested traffic on El Fundador Avenue (Carrera 1), the main road in Santa Marta Bay.

As it looked like in the photograph, the public transport bus hit the rear of a private vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries or injuries in the incident.

However, for several minutes traffic through the sector became slow, since the drivers were waiting for the traffic authorities to restore traffic flow and carry out the conciliation report between those involved, since there were no injuries.

