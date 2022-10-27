Home World Lebanon, Hezbollah announces the “end of the extraordinary mobilization against Israel” after the gas agreement
World

Lebanon, Hezbollah announces the “end of the extraordinary mobilization against Israel” after the gas agreement

by admin
Lebanon, Hezbollah announces the “end of the extraordinary mobilization against Israel” after the gas agreement

BEIRUT – The leader of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallahannounced today the end of the “extraordinary” military mobilization initiated in recent months to exert negotiating pressure on Israel as part of the negotiations mediated by the United States for the definition of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel. While the ceremony for the formalization of the agreement between Lebanon and Israel for the sharing of energy resources between the two countries was just ending, Nasrallah gave a televised speech in which, among other things, he announced the end of the military mobilization ” extraordinary “and called the agreement a” victory “.

Hassan

See also  The energy crisis brings Chinese industry back to pandemic levels

You may also like

The opening ceremony of the new academic year...

Climate, protest by activists against the “Girl with...

Israel and Ukraine together against Iranian drones used...

Iran, police open fire on protesters in the...

Netherlands, climate activists attack Vermeer’s “Girl with a...

Environmentalists glue on the “Girl with a Pearl...

French and German leaders hold talks in Paris...

Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian “Paris Hilton”, flees to...

Washington DC’s “Connected Capital” Concept Reappears at IMEX...

Russia, LGBT rights at risk: the Duma’s first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy