BEIRUT – The leader of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallahannounced today the end of the “extraordinary” military mobilization initiated in recent months to exert negotiating pressure on Israel as part of the negotiations mediated by the United States for the definition of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel. While the ceremony for the formalization of the agreement between Lebanon and Israel for the sharing of energy resources between the two countries was just ending, Nasrallah gave a televised speech in which, among other things, he announced the end of the military mobilization ” extraordinary “and called the agreement a” victory “.

