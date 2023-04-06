All participants of the semi-finals of the German Cup are known.

Source: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA

Fatal for Borussia Dortmund was the Leipzig team that celebrated with 2:0.

The first goal of the game was scored by Timo Werner in the 22nd minute, and Kampl put the “dot on the i” in the eighth minute of stoppage time. It should be added that when the goal was scored, the goalkeeper of Borussia Kobel was on the opposite side because he previously left his goal and joined his team in the attack during the corner kick.

Another match was played today, and passage to the semi-finals was secured by the Stuttgart team, which defeated Nuremberg with a score of 1:0. The winning goal was scored by Milot in the 83rd minute.

The fourth and last participant in the semi-finals of the German Cup is the Eintracht team.

By the way, the title is being defended by Leipzig, who defeated Freiburg last year after a better penalty shootout.