Leonardo DiCaprio Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio (49) pictured with Israeli model Eden Polani (19)

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Oscars/Instagram/edenpolanii

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio has been the target of negative comments in recent months because of his “well-known” habit of breaking up with every beauty when he turns 25. Last year it was Camila Morone, a model and actress with whom he spent several years in a relationship, after which speculations began “who is the new girl” he will seduce.

The media wrote about Victoria Lamas, the daughter of his colleague, but now a picture has appeared on Twitter in which Leonardo is with Israeli model Eden Polani (19). The news shocked the users of social networks who are intensely commenting on the actor’s new choice.

“She wasn’t even born when you were in Titanic”, “She’s a child, what’s wrong with you?!”, “Okay, she’s pretty, but do you realize she was a minor until yesterday”… just a few from comments on social networks.

See what Eden looks like:

