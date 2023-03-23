The Serbian singer started selling stalls at the age of 14 and deservedly bore the epithet “princess of the stalls”, and after a long break she returned to the stage.

Lepa Đorđević she participated in numerous festivals, and she started her career at a very young age, at only 14 years old. The singer was called “Tezgarok princess” due to the fact that from Timočka Krajina to Šumadija it was common for her to be in charge of a good mood, and when she released an album for Grand Production in 2006, her career reached its peak. She was not followed by scandals, and in the “crowd” on stage stood out with her work and quality vocals. She was absent from the media scene for a long time, and now she returned in style and talked about her famous performances at parties and weddings.



“At one time, I was declared the ‘Tezgarok princess’, which meant that I was very much in demand at such celebrations. Journalists, in principle, wrote that in their texts, I had a large number of working days and people invited me to sing at celebrations. On the other hand, I started this job very early, I have been lifting since I was 14 years oldit was about the seventh grade and it was really early. I fought in every way to realize my dream, I saw myself as a singer since childhood“, said Lepa and revealed that it was not difficult for her to work at such a young age, because she had the support of her family who accompanied her to the stalls when she was a minor.

“I was born with this great love for music and I was fighting for my five minutes of attention. Well, now, as a princess from Tezgar, that kind of celebration and joy is more related to the type of people who have more life experience and a greater number of years. I was the youngest, and the journalists found it interesting that I was performing side by side with great singers at such a young age. Anyone who has been to such a party knows that it is not easy to do, it is not like in a club one hour, two, one block of singing, but sometimes it lasts for ten hours“, revealed the singer.

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

