The witnesses of the Resurrection run, the women run to the disciples, the disciples run to the tomb, “let us too hurry to grow on a path of mutual trust: trust between people, between peoples and nations”, he says Francescooverlooking the central loggia of San Pietro for the traditional message planetarium before blessing Urbi et Orbi: «Let us also hasten to grow on a path of mutual trust: trust between people, between peoples and nations. Let us be surprised by the happy announcement of Easter, by the light that illuminates the darkness and obscurities in which the world too often finds itself enveloped. Let us hasten to overcome conflicts and divisions and open our hearts to those most in need. Let us hasten to walk paths of peace and fraternity”. He thinks first of all‘Ukrainedad: “Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their way to peace, and shed Easter light on the Russian people. Comfort the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to the war and let the prisoners be returned safely to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to work to put an end to this war and all the conflicts that are bloodying the world“.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Francis has never stopped calling for a diplomatic path and denouncing the dangers of rearmament. He summoned the Peace on Earth of John XXIII, the idea that in the nuclear age war “alienum est a ratione” is extraneous to reason, and the risks of the “piecemeal Third World War” to which he dedicated the Via Crucis at the Colosseum. So now, like every year, he appeals to the international community and retraces the pains and conflicts of the world, starting with Ukraine and “from Syria, which still awaits peace”, and adds: «Support those affected by the violent earthquake in Turkey and in Syria itself. We pray for those who have lost family and friends and been left homeless: may they receive comfort from God and help from the family of nations.”

At Easter “the fate of the world changed”, Francis points out that today’s date, April 9, “also coincides with the most probable date of Christ’s resurrection, the most important and beautiful day in history”. In this way he prays that the “stumbling blocks” along the path to peace can be overcome, “to the Risen One we address our plea: help us run towards You! Help us to open our hearts!». See also In London, marriage between advertising agencies: Next Fifteen buys Saatchi

The list, as usual, is very long. “On this day, Lord, we entrust to you the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your Resurrection”, syllable: “I express deep concern for the attacks of recent days which threaten the hoped-for climate of trust and mutual respect, necessary to recover dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace reigns in the Holy City and throughout the region”. And again “help, Lord, Lebanon, in search of stability and unity, so that it overcomes divisions and all citizens work together for the common good of the country”. And “do not forget the dear people of Tunisia, especially the young people and those who suffer from social and economic problems, so that they do not lose hope and collaborate in building a future of peace and fraternity”.

Francis’ prayer continues: «Turn your gaze, Lord, to Haiti, which has been suffering a serious socio-political and humanitarian crisis for several years, and support the commitment of political actors and the international community in seeking a definitive solution to the many problems that afflict that population so troubled. Consolidate the peace and reconciliation processes undertaken in Ethiopia and South Sudan, and ensure that the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo ceases”. Francis also speaks of the persecuted faithful: “Lord, support the Christian communities that celebrate Easter today in particular circumstances, such as in Nicaragua and Eritrea, and remember all those who are prevented from freely and publicly professing their faith. Give comfort to the victims of international terrorism, especially in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria. Help Myanmar to follow paths of peace and enlighten the hearts of those responsible for the martyred Rohingya to find justice”. After all, there are not only conflicts: «Comfort, Lord, refugees, deportees, political prisoners and migrants, especially the most vulnerable, as well as all those who suffer from hunger, poverty and the harmful effects of drug trafficking, human trafficking and all forms of slavery. Inspire the leaders of nations, so that no man or woman is discriminated against and his dignity is trampled on; so that in full respect of human rights and democracy these social wounds are healed, the common good of citizens is always and only sought, security and the necessary conditions for dialogue and peaceful coexistence are guaranteed”. Francis praises “the concrete signs of hope that reach us from many countries, starting with those that offer assistance and hospitality to those fleeing war and poverty”. And he addresses everyone: “Easter, which means ‘passage’, because in Jesus the decisive passage of humanity was accomplished: that from death to life, from sin to grace, from fear to trust, from desolation to communion. May it be for each one of you, dear brothers and sisters, especially for the sick and the poor, for the elderly and for those who are going through moments of trial and effort, a passage from tribulation to consolation”.