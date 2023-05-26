Ley DJ Faces New Tour Dates With “YYZ” Already On The Street

The Valencian Ley DJ has become, on her own merits, one of the most active DJs in our country and one of the best known to face a musical career based on singles, epés and now with this first album entitled “YYZ”. In this new work, we find eight songs that are a snapshot of his current moment and of the musical line that enriches him the most right now as a DJ and artist. With the dance floor always present, he goes from disco funk to electronic pop, from more emotional electronica to flashes of flamenco. Many paths that always lead to Ley DJ.