Ley DJ Faces New Tour Dates With “YYZ” Already On The Street

The Valencian Ley DJ has become, on her own merits, one of the most active DJs in our country and one of the best known to face a musical career based on singles, epés and now with this first album entitled “YYZ”. In this new work, we find eight songs that are a snapshot of his current moment and of the musical line that enriches him the most right now as a DJ and artist. With the dance floor always present, he goes from disco funk to electronic pop, from more emotional electronica to flashes of flamenco. Many paths that always lead to Ley DJ.
And that without taking into account the long list of remixes that he has signed for artists as diverse as Crystal Fighters, Dorian, Javiera Mena, Suu, The Red Room, Exsonvaldes or Delaporteamong others, or in their sessions opening shows of international names such as Bruno Mars, Coldplay o Bastille.
But, as we said, the best comes now with the Valencian sessions throughout the country, in which several of the hits of this “YYZ”. At the moment dates have already been confirmed in Santa Coloma de Queralt (May 26, May Festival), Madrid (June 1, Pömpa Open Air), Menorca (June 30, Jazzbah), Benicàssim (July 14, FIB), Gandia (July 15, Pirata Rock Festival), Menorca ( July 21, Jazzbah), Marbella (July 29, Bella Festival), Aldaia (August 4, Cinturó Jove Fest), Menorca (August 10, Jazzbah), Elche (August 12, L’Escorxador Summer Nights) and Valencia ( October 13, Love To Rock Festival).