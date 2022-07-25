Home World Li Jiachao will publish his first policy address in October and the public consultation will start – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Li Jiachao will publish his first policy address in October and the public consultation will start – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Source Title: Li Jiachao will publish his first policy address in October, public consultation starts

China News Service, Hong Kong, July 25. The Hong Kong SAR government announced on the 25th that it will launch a public consultation on the Chief Executive’s 2022 policy address. The chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR, Li Jiachao, said on the same day that he will publish his first policy address after taking office on October 19. .

See also  China cuts prohibited investments and aims to exceed US tariffs

Li Jiachao said: “My team and I are very happy to be able to open a new chapter for Hong Kong with the citizens. My governance philosophy is people-oriented, and at the same time emphasizes results as the goal, doing practical things for the people.”

Li Jiachao said that specific measures will be put forward on election commitments and issues of social concern to improve governance, enhance development momentum, relieve people’s hardships, gather social forces, give full play to Hong Kong’s unique advantages of being backed by the motherland and connecting the world, and jointly build harmony. , a diverse society full of opportunities and development.

It is reported that the SAR government will hold about 30 consultation sessions to listen to the opinions and suggestions of Legislative Council members, representatives of different sectors and the public on the policy address. Li Ka-chiu and the governance team will also visit the community to visit members of the public and representatives of different sectors to absorb opinions through various channels.

You may also like

Macron’s tour of Africa (also) to stem the...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “New Russian missile attack...

The highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, is...

Tunisia, referendum on the constitution: according to exit...

Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

France will be fined more than 5,000 yuan...

Tunisia, referendum: turnout of 27.5%. Saied supporters celebrate...

Assault on Capitol Hill, Biden attacks Trump: “He...

Whatever it takes, ten years later

Zelensky on the hunt for Russian spies, via...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy