Source Title: Li Jiachao will publish his first policy address in October, public consultation starts

China News Service, Hong Kong, July 25. The Hong Kong SAR government announced on the 25th that it will launch a public consultation on the Chief Executive’s 2022 policy address. The chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR, Li Jiachao, said on the same day that he will publish his first policy address after taking office on October 19. . Li Jiachao said: “My team and I are very happy to be able to open a new chapter for Hong Kong with the citizens. My governance philosophy is people-oriented, and at the same time emphasizes results as the goal, doing practical things for the people.” Li Jiachao said that specific measures will be put forward on election commitments and issues of social concern to improve governance, enhance development momentum, relieve people’s hardships, gather social forces, give full play to Hong Kong’s unique advantages of being backed by the motherland and connecting the world, and jointly build harmony. , a diverse society full of opportunities and development. It is reported that the SAR government will hold about 30 consultation sessions to listen to the opinions and suggestions of Legislative Council members, representatives of different sectors and the public on the policy address. Li Ka-chiu and the governance team will also visit the community to visit members of the public and representatives of different sectors to absorb opinions through various channels.

