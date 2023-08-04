Home » STELLANTIS Growth in Europe thanks to commercial vehicles and the electrified range – Companies
World

STELLANTIS Growth in Europe thanks to commercial vehicles and the electrified range – Companies

by admin
STELLANTIS Growth in Europe thanks to commercial vehicles and the electrified range – Companies

Stellantis recorded almost 1.44 million registrations in Europe 30 (PC+CV) in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.3 percent compared to the same period of 2022, reaching an overall market share of 19.1%.

The Group is riding the momentum of the commercial vehicle market, having confirmed its sales leadership in Europe with almost 292,900 units sold, up 5.3% compared to the first half of 2022 and with a stable market share of over 30 %.

Stellantis is also accelerating the pace towards zero-emission mobility, taking the podium in several countries. The company currently has 24 BEVs on the market and will nearly double by the end of 2024; currently, Stellantis electric vehicles such as the Peugeot e-208 and Fiat 500e are at the top of the European electrified market charts.

Overall, in the BEV market, Stellantis dominates the A segment (39% share), the B and B-SUV segments (62% and 53% share respectively) and the CV segment (46% share).

The Group also launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will provide seamless charging and energy management to meet all the needs of EV customers, anywhere and in any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses the needs of EV customers at home, business and on the road.

See also  Palestinian Political Leaders Form Reconciliation Committee in Effort to Bridge Divisions

You may also like

Basketball, Italy wastes but wins in extra time:...

Niger no longer wants anything to do with...

Ukraine’s Revolutionary Marine Drones: Shaping the Future of...

The Economic Community of West African States is...

Niger, meeting between coup plotters and delegates from...

The Russian Army Showcases New Killer Weapons and...

Georgia, landslide hits a hotel in Shovi: at...

strengths and weaknesses of offers under 10 euros...

Jovo Maksić on the film The Storm |...

Murder in Cavernago, son stabs his father in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy