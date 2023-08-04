STELLANTIS Growth in Europe thanks to commercial vehicles and the electrified range – Companies

Stellantis recorded almost 1.44 million registrations in Europe 30 (PC+CV) in the first quarter of 2023, up 5.3 percent compared to the same period of 2022, reaching an overall market share of 19.1%.

The Group is riding the momentum of the commercial vehicle market, having confirmed its sales leadership in Europe with almost 292,900 units sold, up 5.3% compared to the first half of 2022 and with a stable market share of over 30 %.

Stellantis is also accelerating the pace towards zero-emission mobility, taking the podium in several countries. The company currently has 24 BEVs on the market and will nearly double by the end of 2024; currently, Stellantis electric vehicles such as the Peugeot e-208 and Fiat 500e are at the top of the European electrified market charts.

Overall, in the BEV market, Stellantis dominates the A segment (39% share), the B and B-SUV segments (62% and 53% share respectively) and the CV segment (46% share).

The Group also launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will provide seamless charging and energy management to meet all the needs of EV customers, anywhere and in any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses the needs of EV customers at home, business and on the road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

