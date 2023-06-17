Lined up the three sons and killed them with a rifle | Info

The massacre in which an Ohio father killed all three of his children horrified the whole of America.

American Chad Dorman (32) from the city of Monroe in the US state of Ohio was arrested and charged with the horrific murder of his three sons aged 4, 7 and 8. The crime happened on Friday when Dorman killed the toddlers by lining them up and shooting them with a riflethe prosecution announced.

He planned everything in cold blood

According to prosecutors, Chad Dorman confessed to the crime. He appeared in court on Friday on three counts of aggravated murder. He was shackled and wearing a green vest that is usually used to prevent people from killing themselves, USA Today reported.

Clermont County District Attorney David Gast said this was the worst crime he had ever seen in his career. Dorman also wounded the boy’s mother (34), who desperately tried to protect the little ones, in the bloody feast.

“The mother was shot in the arm and is currently in the hospital. One of the boys tried to save himself and run away when he realized that his father was planning to kill them. He managed to escape on the first occasion, but Dorman caught up with him in a nearby field, brought him back to the house and sentenced him together with his brothers.“, Gast said.

He emphasized that it is impossible to even understand what the killer did.

“The horror that this man has done is indescribable.” He was their world. “He was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood,” Gast said. He added that Dorman fully admitted that he not only committed the murders, but also planned them.

“We cannot name a person who poses a greater threat to the community. The accused is a cruel murderer without an iota of remorse“, Gast said.

The prosecutor emphasized that the sheriff’s office and the community were left traumatized. According to him, sheriff’s deputies who arrived at the scene tried to perform CPR on the boy.

“They tried everything. They held these kids knowing there was nothing they could do,” Gast said.

They may also seek the death penalty

The preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 26 at 1 p.m. local time. Gast said that after the case goes before a grand jury, Trrequest that Dorman be held without bail, meaning no amount of cash bail can secure his release.

Clermont District Attorney Mark Tekulve has not said whether he will seek the death penalty in the case, but said all possible charges are being considered. According to the American media, there are doubts that Dorman may have had other children and that this could be the motive for the crime. Prosecutors did not comment in court on Friday.

