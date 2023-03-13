2021 “be automatons” after long work, he is back The connection the team This time they come with a four song EP. Those who enjoyed the first album will have arguments to be happy again, because the group’s aggressiveness and strength are still there.

Saturated and reedy guitars sometimes contrast with Iker Aginaga’s melodic voice (“Egunero” is an example), but almost guttural voices are also present in this work, especially in the song “Hendik eza”, but we will talk about the latter later. The power of the guitar is obvious in this work, as well as the suitability of Iker’s voice (he sings better and better). There are also nods to the Nu Metal style (“We stopped asking”, for example). Also, as we expected, the alternative Metal of the 90s is also present throughout the album. In the last mentioned song and in others, the storm-calm-storm formula has worked perfectly.

What has changed then? The overall sound gives a sense of wholeness. We are in front of a sultry and powerful work and this perception is permanent during the twenty-one minutes that the EP lasts. But above all, the body and richness given to the songs by Aitor Abio’s keyboards makes it different: we can say that it is a consistent evolution from the previous work, without ceasing to emphasize that the improvement is obvious. In “Iparra galdu” we can notice that the doubled keyboards that Aitor introduces at a certain moment, the short passages at the end and some nuances give the work a more complete form and round out the compositions.

The treatment of the guitars is also obvious, a sign that they have passed a filter. Of course, all this could be interesting on its own, but we must mention “Not from here”. We have the most important work that they have done so far, with the most substance, in its almost six minutes guttural vocals, the power of the guitars and the rhythm base, the rapper’s recites and this desire to embody the atmosphere with the keyboards have taken it to another level. The coherence, integrity and complexity of every song, as well as the intoxicating intensity of the game, will without a doubt make it one of the best Metal songs of this year.

Aitor Abio (Pi LT, Matxura, Revolta Permament), has therefore moved from producer to keyboard player in the previous work, giving the group an extra boost. This time, on the other hand, the producer was Asier Zubelzu, although once again they recorded the Fruizeko Gaua studio. Having become a quintet, let’s not forget that Aitor himself was already the fifth participant in the live performances (as a keyboard player). A very aggressive live group, we have no doubt that with this EP and especially with the song “Hendik eza” they have put a coat of arms on their career.