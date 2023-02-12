The Argentine called for support for the humanitarian campaign launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Source: Profimedia

Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale struck the southern parts of Turkey on Monday with the epicenter in Kahramanmaras, and numerous rescue teams are still working hard to search and rescue people trapped in the rubble of buildings.

On his Instagram account, Mesi shared a link to the UNICEF website with information on how to help the victims.

“These are very sad days for thousands of children and their families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. My heart goes out to them. UNICEF has been working in this area since the beginning to protect children. Your help is very valuable,” he said. football player Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by the “Anadolija” agency.

(mondo.ba)