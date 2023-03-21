While Messi was having dinner in a restaurant, fans were knocking on the windows and wanted to see him, to take a photo with him… He barely made it out alive.

Izvor: Twitter/porquetrendidad/Screenshot

While Lionel Messi is booed by his fans in Paris, he is a deity in Argentina. He was adored by the fans even before he won the World Cup in Qatar, but since he lifted the World Cup trophy – he literally cannot live off the hype he causes when he appears in his homeland. It was the same now, since he arrived in Argentina for the representative break during which he will play two friendly matches, so he wanted to use his free time to relax…

He can forget about that now. Messi caused chaotic scenes in Buenos Aires after it was rumored that he would be dining at the very famous restaurant “Don Julio” located in the center of the city.

Of course, things like this are usually kept strictly secret, but it seems that someone from security or from the restaurant spoke up, so that soon “half the city” knew what Lionel Messi was doing on Monday night. That’s why they appeared in front of the restaurant thousands of fans who, like zombies, were knocking on the windows, pushing each other, all in order to touch Messi or take a photo with him. Footage of the chaos has gone viral on social media and Messi can be happy that he made it to his car unharmed, with the help of the police.

In the end, he barely managed to make it home safely, and next time he would think carefully about dining at the restaurant. It’s just not even safe for him…