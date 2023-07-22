Lionel Messi goal against Inter Milan | Sports

Lionel Messi needed 40 minutes to show in America what a master of football he is.

Source: Profimedia

Lionel Months arrived in America and immediately caught fire! The fantastic Argentine made his debut for the American club in the match against the Mexican one Cruz Azulom and he immediately showed what a master he is.

In the League Cup match, he was able to immediately join the scorers and settle the match! After Taylor gave Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute, Antunja equalized in the 65th minute, and Messi, who entered the game in the 54th minute to the delight of the sold-out stadium, settled everything in the 94th minute with a fantastic goal from a free kick.

Some paid thousands of dollars to come to this meeting, but for many it was worth it! “What I saw was a goal, I knew I had to score“, Messi said after this masterpiece:

He sent the ball over a living wall of opposing players and immediately began writing Inter Miami history. “This is a movie we’ve seen before“, said Tata Martino, coach of Inter Miami who also coached Messi in Barcelona. Another former Catalan was at the match, as in the 54th minute when Messi entered the field, Sergio Busquec also made his debut for Inter Miami.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:53 The joy of the Argentines after Messi’s goal! Source: Courier

Source: Courier

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

