Home » Lionel Messi goal against Inter Milan | Sports
World

Lionel Messi goal against Inter Milan | Sports

by admin
Lionel Messi goal against Inter Milan | Sports

Lionel Messi needed 40 minutes to show in America what a master of football he is.

Source: Profimedia

Lionel Months arrived in America and immediately caught fire! The fantastic Argentine made his debut for the American club in the match against the Mexican one Cruz Azulom and he immediately showed what a master he is.

In the League Cup match, he was able to immediately join the scorers and settle the match! After Taylor gave Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute, Antunja equalized in the 65th minute, and Messi, who entered the game in the 54th minute to the delight of the sold-out stadium, settled everything in the 94th minute with a fantastic goal from a free kick.

Some paid thousands of dollars to come to this meeting, but for many it was worth it! “What I saw was a goal, I knew I had to score“, Messi said after this masterpiece:

He sent the ball over a living wall of opposing players and immediately began writing Inter Miami history. “This is a movie we’ve seen before“, said Tata Martino, coach of Inter Miami who also coached Messi in Barcelona. Another former Catalan was at the match, as in the 54th minute when Messi entered the field, Sergio Busquec also made his debut for Inter Miami.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:53 The joy of the Argentines after Messi’s goal! Source: Courier

Source: Courier

See also  Inter-Porto 1-0, goals and highlights: a goal from Lukaku decides

You may also like

The Bundesliga wants Kolstad to be kicked out...

330,000 victims of post-virus syndromes, the 4 post-pandemic...

Treviso, HAIL as big as Tennis Balls devastates...

US and EU Condemn Raid on Guatemalan Presidential...

The White House wants to regulate artificial intelligence....

“Help me”, kidnapped at the age of 13,...

Milić Vukašinović in the hospital | Entertainment

The biggest cowards according to the horoscope |...

Healthcare, 227 million tender for hospital cleaning canceled

Last training session in Ronzone ahead of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy