Lionel Messi scored 800 goals in his career, and in Argentina there was a big celebration for Leo and the team.

Source: Profimedia

Lionel Months (35) showed for the umpteenth time to everyone why he is the best. Argentina played their first match since becoming world champions and it was an incredible spectacle. A full stadium in Buenos Aires, fans who chant, sing, jump, players who are under the influence of emotions and cry during the singing of the national anthem, and then celebrate… Well, there is nothing like this anywhere in the world!

The planet could once again see how much Argentines love football and how much Messi is a true deity there. Leo was one of those who cried when he heard the national anthem, then he made history. He scored a beautiful goal from a free kick to confirm the victory against Panama in a friendly match (2:0). It was his 800th career goal, and 99th in the national team, will soon reach the three-digit number in the national team. This was his 1017th career game…

When everything was over, the players stood in front of the cup from the World Cup in Qatar, and everyone was waiting for Lionel to approach the trophy and lift it. In a way, they made a replica of the situation in Qatar, only now Messi had a microphone and addressed everyone present. He was taking pictures with his teammates, with his family, and the whole stadium chanted for him to start dancing with them, he raised his finger and showed that he wasn’t going to do it. Enjoy his mastery:

See how it looked before the match:

They couldn’t get him to dance…

