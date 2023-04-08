07 April 202318:00

Instagram Nathaly Caldonazzo is ready to leave for “The Island of the Famous“. The actress and former model will be a new castaway of the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi starting Monday 17th April. This was announced by the official profile of the program which every day, from time to time, reveals the names of the new competitors who for the next few months will go hungry and live trials and adventures on a desert island in the Caribbean Sea.

Who is Nathaly Caldonazzo – Actress, dancer and former model, Nathaly Caldonazzo made her television debut as a dancer for various television programs. In 1989 she starred on the big screen, but it was in the 90s that her career exploded. In 1997 she was the prima donna of “Il Bagaglino”, from that moment on she continued her career as an actress both on the big and small screens and in the theatre.

It is not the first reality show for the actress who has already participated in the last edition of the ”

Big Brother VIP“. Caldonazzo on that occasion immediately showed her strong personality and during the reality show, inside the most spied on house in Italy, she clashed with various competitors without ever sparing herself. The actress and dancer , also participated in 2019 in ”

Temptation Island Vip” on that occasion his relationship ended badly due to the infidelity of his partner who succumbed to the charm of the temptress at stake.

Love with Massimo Troisi – Nathaly Caldonazzo has never married. She is mother of

Miathe daughter born in 2009 from the relationship with the entrepreneur from Campania

Richard Sangiuliano. However, the most intense love of his life remains Massimo Troisi, the famous actor who died at the age of 41 in 1994. “I was 24, he was 39. We were together in his last two years of life. For a girl 24 years old is too early to suffer a loss of love,” said Caldonazzo ad

Alfonso Signorini while participating in the “GF Vip”.

“The Island of the Famous”, the cast – Every day, from time to time, the official profile of the Canale 5 reality show reveals the names of the protagonists of this new edition. After the confirmation of the presenter Ilary Blasi and her right-hand man Alvin, sent to Honduras, the first competitors were also announced. It’s about Silver Flower, daughter of director Dario and sister of actress Asia. To her is added the couple formed by the journalist Alessandro Cecchi Paone and his partner Simone Antolini. There are also the model Helena Prestes and the former nun Cristina Scuccia.

