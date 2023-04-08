Home News US: Consumer credit growth weaker than expected
US: Consumer credit growth weaker than expected

US: Consumer credit growth weaker than expected

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the United States, the volume of consumer credit rose more slowly in February than experts had expected. Compared to the previous month, lending increased by 15.29 billion US dollars, the US Federal Reserve announced on Friday in Washington. Economists had expected an average of $ 18.0 billion. In the previous month, however, lending had increased by a revised $19.50 billion (previously: $14.8 billion)./jsl/he

