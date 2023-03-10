The musician, singer, writer and performer Adriano Galantealso known for being the frontman of Sewardreleases a second preview of what will be his album “A real joy”. This time it is a collaboration with Maria Arnal“Of you, of everything”.

Two artists with an overflowing personality united in the same single, “De ti, de todo”, which points us even more to the path that he will be able to follow “A real joy”the solo album – with many guests, of course – that Galante will publish on May 5 through Halley Records.

This song adds to the previously presented “En los mares por los aires”, both bringing a sense of light and joy to Galante’s imagination. As for the album, it has been produced by Galante together with the no less personal Judit Neddermann y Meritxell Neddermannand the drummer and producer Arnau Figueres.

As for the collaborations, the list takes away the hiccups. Throughout the minute record we are going to meet Silvia Pérez Cruz, Ana Tijoux, Maria Arnal, Refree, Rita Payés, Pol Batlle, b1n0In addition to those already mentioned Judit and Meritxell Neddermann and, how could it be otherwise, several members of Seward.

The Official presentation of “A real joy” will take place on April 14 at the Strenes Festival in Gironaalthough tonight Galante will be the protagonist of the first of the nights of the label Halley in the Resident Stamps Cycle of L’Heliogàbal in Barcelona. Joan S. Lunaeditor-in-chief of Sound world will interview him in public to present what the album will be and to later offer an acoustic concert with some of the surprise guests who participate in the album and the band with which Galante will tour in the coming months. Access is by invitation onlybut follow the social networks of Sound world. Halley Records and the artist himself for more information about it.