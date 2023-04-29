Home » Lithuanian president: “We need a road map for Ukraine to join NATO”
Lithuanian president: “We need a road map for Ukraine to join NATO”

Rome – The Ukrainian approach to NATO will have a crucial stage in the small and fierce Lithuania. “I hope that from the Alliance summit on July 11 in Vilnius we will come out with a definite road map”, hopes Gitanas Nauseda, 58, president of the first Baltic republic since 2019, who declared independence from the USSR in 1990. Nauseda, on an institutional visit to Rome, met Mattarella and inaugurated the Italian-Lithuanian business forum on green technologies.

