Goodbye to the Rdc, the inclusion check arrives from 2024. Here’s how it works

Goodbye to basic income, here comes the inclusion allowance: this is how it works

The new instrument in contrast to poverty which will replace from January 1, 2024 il Basic income it will be called Check Of inclusion. As it reports Ansa.itcan only be requested by families in which there are components disabled, minors or over 60 and can get to 500 euro per month multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (2.3 in the case of severely disabled).

The scale changes and is worth one for the first member, 0.5 for every other member with a disability, 0.4 for the other members over 60 or with care, 0.15 for children up to two years and 0.10 for other minors. This can be read in the draft of the decree.

