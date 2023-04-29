Home » Goodbye to the Rdc, the inclusion check arrives from 2024. Here’s how it works
Business

Goodbye to the Rdc, the inclusion check arrives from 2024. Here’s how it works

by admin
Goodbye to the Rdc, the inclusion check arrives from 2024. Here’s how it works

Goodbye to basic income, here comes the inclusion allowance: this is how it works

The new instrument in contrast to poverty which will replace from January 1, 2024 il Basic income it will be called Check Of inclusion. As it reports Ansa.itcan only be requested by families in which there are components disabled, minors or over 60 and can get to 500 euro per month multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (2.3 in the case of severely disabled).

READ ALSO: Rdc, the Calderone reform in the sights: too soft. €350 is also at risk

The scale changes and is worth one for the first member, 0.5 for every other member with a disability, 0.4 for the other members over 60 or with care, 0.15 for children up to two years and 0.10 for other minors. This can be read in the draft of the decree.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Telecom Italia stock undervalued? Market does not listen to Gubitosi and on the stock exchange the tlc reviews the underworld of October 2020

You may also like

Italy escapes the nightmare recession. Istat, GDP grows...

Housing for the many – work & business...

How to live longer with proper nutrition

Europe’s problem with plastic waste

No vodka in via Bellerio, big newspapers and...

DGB boss Fahimi sees no general solution in...

FSJ, FÖJ, BFD: exploitation in voluntary service? This...

Ilary Blasi in Morocco with his German companion,...

May 1st is hot and the civil aviation...

EU: reduce national debt – just how? |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy