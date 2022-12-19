



According to reports, Apple is developing a variety of new external displays, one of which is an upgraded version of the Pro Display XDR. In December 2019, Apple launched the Pro Display XDR along with the Mac Pro.

According to reports, the upgraded display is equipped with the same A13 Bionic chip as the Studio Display. No other details about the display or when it will be available, other than that Apple is working on a new Mac Pro paired with the new Pro Display XDR.

In October this year, there was news that Apple would launch a new display with a 27-inch mini-LED screen in the first quarter of 2023. Judging from the specifications, it may be the new Studio Display that supports ProMotion.

In March, Apple launched Mac Studio and Studio Display, the latter starting at $1,599. The Studio Display is equipped with a 27-inch 5K screen and a built-in 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. The high-end Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 and features a 32-inch 6K screen and no camera.



