Home Business Apple is developing new displays, including an upgraded Pro Display XDR
Business

Apple is developing new displays, including an upgraded Pro Display XDR

by admin
Apple is developing new displays, including an upgraded Pro Display XDR


According to reports, Apple is developing a variety of new external displays, one of which is an upgraded version of the Pro Display XDR. In December 2019, Apple launched the Pro Display XDR along with the Mac Pro.

According to reports, the upgraded display is equipped with the same A13 Bionic chip as the Studio Display. No other details about the display or when it will be available, other than that Apple is working on a new Mac Pro paired with the new Pro Display XDR.

In October this year, there was news that Apple would launch a new display with a 27-inch mini-LED screen in the first quarter of 2023. Judging from the specifications, it may be the new Studio Display that supports ProMotion.

In March, Apple launched Mac Studio and Studio Display, the latter starting at $1,599. The Studio Display is equipped with a 27-inch 5K screen and a built-in 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. The high-end Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 and features a 32-inch 6K screen and no camera.


See also  Which M2 or M1 MacBook Air should I buy? Should the price difference of 7,000 yuan go straight to M2?Appearance difference, performance, battery life measured ratio for you to see

You may also like

The first chicken blood version of the second-generation...

Tesla’s market value evaporated by 5 trillion during...

Weekend news: Argentina defeated France to win the...

Derivatives, the mountain rises to 620 thousand billion...

Post-ECB mortgage rates: moving towards 6%

After crazy layoffs, it was revealed that Musk...

Notice of Chengdu Berry Hekang Gene Technology Co.,...

The agenda of the week: final rush for...

Detailed comparison between Realme 10 Pro+ and Redmi...

Italian ports in recovery, in the first 9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy