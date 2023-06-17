LIVE F1 Canada, live coverage of free practice 3, then pole position at 10pm

program, times, tv

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K channels, as well as streaming on Now and SkyGo. On the digital terrestrial channel TV8, the qualifying sessions on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be visible on a deferred basis. This is the program and TV times of the Canadian GP 2023:

Sky Sports, SkyGo and Now – live

Saturday June 17th

18.30 – Free practice 3

10 pm – Qualifying

Sunday 18 June

20.00 – Race

TV8 programming – deferred

Saturday June 17th

11.30 pm – Qualifying

Sunday 18 June

10 pm – Race