LIVE F1 Canada, live coverage of free practice 3, then pole position at 10pm

LIVE F1 Canada, live coverage of free practice 3, then pole position at 10pm

program, times, tv

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K channels, as well as streaming on Now and SkyGo. On the digital terrestrial channel TV8, the qualifying sessions on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be visible on a deferred basis. This is the program and TV times of the Canadian GP 2023:
Sky Sports, SkyGo and Now – live
Saturday June 17th
18.30 – Free practice 3
10 pm – Qualifying
Sunday 18 June
20.00 – Race
TV8 programming – deferred
Saturday June 17th
11.30 pm – Qualifying
Sunday 18 June
10 pm – Race

