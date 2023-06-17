Ocean race leader gives up after crash and still hopes for victory

Dhe winner of this year’s Ocean Race sailing race will possibly be determined at the green table instead of on the high seas. Leader 11th Hour Racing Team gave up on Saturday at the world tour on the final stage to Genoa two days after an accident that was not their fault at the start in The Hague in the Netherlands because of the damage caused – and at the same time applied for a so-called “compensation” in accordance with the regulations.

If the race organizers approve the application and award the US crew only one point as compensation, 11th Hour would no longer be able to be intercepted by their Swiss pursuer Holcim PRB and, despite the collision last Thursday with the European team Guyot of Berlin co-skipper Robert Stanjek, would be the overall winner .

“Everyone is very sad”

In the event of a tie on points due to a victory for the Confederates on the last stretch from the Netherlands to Italian waters, the lead of the US boat in the harbor race rating would tip the scales in favor of the 11th Hour. The German Ocean Race participant Boris Herrmann left The Hague with his Malizia crew in third place overall. A place on the podium is already guaranteed for the native of Oldenburg.

11th Captain Charlie Enright wants to be present at the awards ceremony regardless of how his request for redress is handled. His yacht, which returned to The Hague after the crash, is to be repaired and then set course for Genoa again. Herrmann had also offered the Americans support for repairing the damage before they gave up.

“We are working around the clock to fix the boat as soon as possible. Our intention is to rejoin the fleet and complete this tour around our planet. Everyone is very sad but morale within the team is high and everyone is focused on finishing this incredible race with flying colours,” Enright said in a statement from his team.