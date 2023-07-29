Home » LIVE SERBIA – GERMANY: Fighting for the final of the European Championship, their main threat is RUS! | Sports
LIVE SERBIA – GERMANY: Fighting for the final of the European Championship, their main threat is RUS! | Sports

LIVE SERBIA – GERMANY: Fighting for the final of the European Championship, their main threat is RUS! | Sports

SPAIN AWAITS IN THE FINAL

Defending champion Spain awaits the winner of this match in the final. In the first semi-final, the Spanish defeated France.

BOGOLJUB AND NIKOLA LEADERS

The leaders of the Serbian team are Bogoljub Marković and Nikola Topić. Bogoljub gives an average of 22 points, with 7.2 rebounds per match, while Nikola is more in charge of playmaking, he has 4.8 assists per game, with an excellent percentage of 13.4 points per match.

Source: FIBA

FILIP IS WAITING…

Filip Jović plays an important role in the Serbian team. He missed the quarter-final with Israel due to a wrist injury and it will not be known until the last minute whether he will be in the team for the semi-final. He averages 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

RUS THE BEST PLAYER OF GERMANY

The main threat to Serbia in this match will be the Russians. His name is Ivan Harchenkov and he is the team’s best scorer with 18.4 points on average, and he is also the team’s second rebounder with 5.4 rebounds per match.

WELCOME

Welcome to MONDO live. Be with us and follow the events of the match.

