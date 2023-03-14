Ben Douk will surely remember the match against Sporting because he suddenly fell on the grass and did not move for two minutes.

We saw horrific scenes at the quarter-final match of the UEFA Youth Champions League. Liverpool and Sporting met, and the young talent of the “Reds” Ben Douk collapsed on the field. This 17-year-old collided with defender Joao Muniz in the sixth minute of the match, and after a duel in the air that seemed harmless, real drama followed.

At first everything seemed fine, then Douk started to stagger, only to fall on the grass! Liverpool’s medical team immediately came running, and the referee immediately had to stop the game. The Sporting player remained unhurt, and Ben Douk remained on the grass for two full minutes.

In the end, he was urgently replaced and did not stay on the field, but he was seen getting to his feet by the side of the field and everyone hopes that the injury is not of a serious nature. Watch this dramatic moment from the Youth Champions League match:

Douk plays as a winger and came to Liverpool as a big talent from Celtic last season, and has already made five appearances for the senior team under Jurgen Klopp. He is one of the most talented footballers in Liverpool’s young team, and he is paid around £600,000 to Celtic.

So far, he has played for all the youth selections of Scotland up to the U21 level, even though he is only 17 years old, and he made his debut for the Reds in the League Cup match with Derby. He played twice in Premier League matches, and it is expected that he could go on loan next season, which would give him a chance to gain experience in senior football.

