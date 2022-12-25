A woman has died after being injured in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey, near Liverpool on Christmas Eve. Three other people injured.

A homicide investigation has been launched. The BBC reports it. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn pub just before 1am. Three men and a woman were injured and immediately transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman died shortly after being admitted. According to the first investigations, the shooting took place in a youth nightlife area. The man then fled in a dark car.

Merseyside Police said “a number of other people” were also injured in the shooting. Officers invited any witnesses to come forward. “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand this is a really shocking and devastating incident that happened just before Christmas Day,” one of the police officers said. “We have a number of officers at the village of Wallasey who are carrying out a thorough investigation to understand exactly what happened and to be able to act immediately. “A woman tragically lost her life at Christmas while several people are hospitalized and our thoughts and Our condolences go out to the family of the victim.”