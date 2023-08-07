Ljubiša Dmitrović, doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, passed away Sports

For years, he worked as a doctor in the Basketball Federation of Yugoslavia, and the gold from Bormi is one of the biggest achievements in his career.

Source: Youtube/Televizija Galaksija 32/printscreen

Sad day for Serbian basketball! Today, at the age of 86, Ljubiša Dmitrović, the former doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, died. Ljubiša Dmitrović was born on January 8, 1938 in Belgrade, and in his hometown he obtained a diploma from the Faculty of Medicine.

He gained his first work experience in Čačak, and in that city he completely found himself. He got married and started a family, and then became the club doctor of Železničar, where he worked for most of his life. In addition, Ljubiša was the doctor of the Basketball Federation of Yugoslavia for many years, mainly in charge of working with younger categories.

As part of Svetislav Pešić’s coaching staff with the Yugoslav national team, he became world champion in 1987. It is about the tournament in Bormio, where the famous generation won the gold medal at the Junior World Championship. They were part of that team Vlade Divac, Dino Radja, Aleksandar Đorđević, Toni Kukoč, Nebojša Ilić…

The junior national team of Yugoslavia played an incredible tournament that year – there were convincing victories against China, Nigeria, Australia, USA, Puerto Rico and Germany, and finally again against the Americans! The most talented Yugoslav basketball players of that era defeated the USA twice – first by 15, and then by 10, on the way to the world title.