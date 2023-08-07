Home » Ljubiša Dmitrović, doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, passed away Sports
World

Ljubiša Dmitrović, doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, passed away Sports

by admin
Ljubiša Dmitrović, doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, passed away Sports

For years, he worked as a doctor in the Basketball Federation of Yugoslavia, and the gold from Bormi is one of the biggest achievements in his career.

Source: Youtube/Televizija Galaksija 32/printscreen

Sad day for Serbian basketball! Today, at the age of 86, Ljubiša Dmitrović, the former doctor of the basketball team of Yugoslavia, died. Ljubiša Dmitrović was born on January 8, 1938 in Belgrade, and in his hometown he obtained a diploma from the Faculty of Medicine.

He gained his first work experience in Čačak, and in that city he completely found himself. He got married and started a family, and then became the club doctor of Železničar, where he worked for most of his life. In addition, Ljubiša was the doctor of the Basketball Federation of Yugoslavia for many years, mainly in charge of working with younger categories.

As part of Svetislav Pešić’s coaching staff with the Yugoslav national team, he became world champion in 1987. It is about the tournament in Bormio, where the famous generation won the gold medal at the Junior World Championship. They were part of that team Vlade Divac, Dino Radja, Aleksandar Đorđević, Toni Kukoč, Nebojša Ilić

The junior national team of Yugoslavia played an incredible tournament that year – there were convincing victories against China, Nigeria, Australia, USA, Puerto Rico and Germany, and finally again against the Americans! The most talented Yugoslav basketball players of that era defeated the USA twice – first by 15, and then by 10, on the way to the world title.

You may also like

Rare Waterspout Spotted in Alquízar, Cuba: Meteorologists Explain...

The Barbie phenomenon, exceeded one billion at the...

Tragedy touched in the Palermo sea, an elderly...

121 artists will be present at the 35th...

“What is your sun sign?” and “What is...

Udinese market – Aké signs today / Here’s...

Udinese – Official: Aké is a new Juventus...

Important Announcement: Your Web Browser is Not Supported...

After tumor surgery, a woman thought she was...

Title: “Korea Land and Housing Corporation Scandal Exposes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy