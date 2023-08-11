Home » London, panic on Oxford Street: a post on TikTok pushes young people to rob shops. Clashes with the police
World

London, panic on Oxford Street: a post on TikTok pushes young people to rob shops. Clashes with the police

by admin
London, panic on Oxford Street: a post on TikTok pushes young people to rob shops. Clashes with the police

LONDON – Hundreds of kids apparently incited on TikTok have unleashed panic on Oxford Street, London’s most popular shopping street. The same is happening this morning in the city of Southend, in Essex, where even here the police have arrived in force to disperse and arrest young people.

The case has become national, so much so that the Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman he asked to “trace down and throw all those responsible in prison, because what we see in some cities in the United States must never happen here”.

See also  Stefano Pioli ordered a coffee at the match against Napoli | Sports

You may also like

Urgent meeting of UEFA in Greece after the...

The 11th Freshwave festival in Banja Luka has...

Padre Pio, the relic of the heart will...

50,000 tourists will arrive in Sicily with MSC

The comic epic of Ferré Gola: a comeback...

Silvana went to Baba Vanga | Fun

Where is the baby killer from Gradačac |...

PROMETEON The partnership with Parma Calcio has been...

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will not...

Asylum-seekers sent by the British government aboard a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy