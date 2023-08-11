London, panic on Oxford Street: a post on TikTok pushes young people to rob shops. Clashes with the police

LONDON – Hundreds of kids apparently incited on TikTok have unleashed panic on Oxford Street, London’s most popular shopping street. The same is happening this morning in the city of Southend, in Essex, where even here the police have arrived in force to disperse and arrest young people.

The case has become national, so much so that the Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman he asked to “trace down and throw all those responsible in prison, because what we see in some cities in the United States must never happen here”.

