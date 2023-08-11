Bruno Genesio (Rennes), before the first day of Ligue 1: “Going an extra step”

“What state of mind drives you before this first day against Metz?

We’re all very excited and impatient to get back to the competition and our fans for this season, which promises to be exciting, because many teams have strengthened their strength while others have kept a lot of their structure from last season. It was very close and lively, and I think we will have two or three other clubs that will join in the fight for the top positions.

“We are ambitious, now say that we want to play the Champions League, yes, but there are a dozen clubs who want to play it too”

The objective for Rennes is to aim for a qualification for the Champions League?

I don’t like posting goals like that. We have ambitions, we are ambitious, now say that we want to play the Champions League, yes, but there are a dozen clubs who want to play it too. It’s like saying we want to win the Europa League, there are 32 who want it. So, it’s up to us to work well as we’ve been doing for some time, it’s up to us to continue to progress in terms of football, organization. But we cannot improvise like that overnight as a candidate for the title as I have heard, or a candidate to win the Europa League. There are steps to take, a lot have already been taken and we have to take an additional one that can allow us to be in the Champions League, but it is not guaranteed and I prefer to protect my group from all that.

Given its tormented news, does Paris remain the big favorite of the L1?

Yes. You can say anything you want about their past season, but they were champions. Lens had an extraordinary season but finished second, and it is said that Paris had a very very average season, and they finished first. So they have the margin to finish first, including when they have air pockets. Afterwards, I’m not saying that it’s impossible for another club to be champions, but at the start, it seems unlikely and it assumes that they are not at their level.

How do you see Metz, your first opponent?

Already, it is an undefeated team since the beginning of the year, which has a positive dynamic. When you go up, on the first matches, you often have a positive dynamic that carries you. There is a very experienced coach, a well-oiled game system with well-defined principles, and we know that these first matches are always difficult. We are a bit in the unknown, even if, yes, we have a framework and habits. But there is always an unknown part when you restart. We will have an opponent who will be tough, we will have to take this first match very seriously.

The season which resumes when the transfer window tends to become even more lively, is it always complicated to manage?

We have players in situations that are still uncertain, so it necessarily impacts the group individually and collectively, but hey, we’re used to it, we have to deal with it, try to be as fair as possible, to have as many exchanges as possible. with the players concerned. We know that things will change a lot in the remaining twenty days, we expect everything but we are ready for anything.

“We know that a match can last a hundred minutes, which can affect the management of changes”

Refereeing that evolves with longer playing time, is that a good thing?

It’s nice to have extra time that fits the events of the game better, but like all good things there can be downsides and sometimes abuse the other way around, so we’ll see, but I think this is a good direction. We know that a match can last a hundred minutes, which can affect the management of changes. »