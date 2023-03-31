Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach): “Phil Foden had surgery, Erling Haaland is recovering. Tomorrow (SATURDAY), we will have the last training session, at 4 p.m., we will see how he feels and, at the end, the doctors will decide. Yesterday I spoke with him. He feels good but we’ll see what happens.
He scored an incredible number of goals but, in the past, we always scored a lot. We were a team and since we came here I felt that with Roberto Mancini and Pellegrini, Manchester City was always a team that scored a lot of goals during the season with different players, different strikers, different styles of play. So that’s what I want to try to do until the end of the season. »