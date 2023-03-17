Luke Black responded to the comments of his senior colleagues, and pointed out that they basically do not affect him.

Luka Ivanovic, better known as Luke Black, will officially represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool from May 9 to 13, and he has already started preparations for the big competition.

He is widely introduced to foreign audiences, and his track “I’m just sleepy” caused numerous reactions. However, he received a lot of negative comments from his colleagues from the domestic scene. Aca Lukas, Maja Nikolić and Jelena Karleuša are only a part of those who objected to the “package” with which Luka will present us to the world, and he now he expressed his opinion for the first time.

“I think it’s very nice that there is communication. You shouldn’t be violent in any way with comments, that’s not a good way to behave. As for Serbia, there have always been 2 cultures. With due respect to those colleagues of mine, they are older and have a different culture from me. So it’s normal that they don’t understand. As for younger people from the music industry, the audience, but also older people who approach me on the street to congratulate me, they understand that message,” said the singer in “Pulse of Serbia” on Kurir television and added:

“If I had done something very cute, people would have been indifferent, if we had gone too far into ethnos and such. We complain a lot as a nation. I also complained like that when I lived here, so England scolded me not to complain about what. I have no reason to make negative comments, but I’ve learned to react nicely to positive comments.”

