Kylian Mbappé in the semi-final of the World Cup against Morocco, in Doha, December 14, 2023. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

They had parted on the heartbreaking outcome of the World Cup final. Three months after seeing Lionel Messi’s Argentina lift the trophy before their eyes in the Lusail stadium, in Qatar, the players of the French football team will meet again. At least, a good part of them.

The coach of the Blues, Didier Deschamps, unveiled, Thursday, March 16, the list of 23 players selected to face the Netherlands and go to Ireland – respectively on March 24 and 27 – on the occasion of the first qualifying matches for Euro 2024. In addition to regulars Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud, the Basque technician called up three novices, including Khéphren Thuram and Wesley Fofana.

“These two back-to-school games will be a tough start”, announced the coach at the group’s announcement press conference. Quarter-finalists in Qatar, the Oranje were eliminated on penalties by Argentina, future world champion, and will be keen to make an impression from the start in a strong group. Also the tricolor technician he chose to re-enlist with eighteen of the twenty-five “globalists”, to ensure the continuity of the team. “Nothing is frozenhe insisted, however. Choices had to be made, but no one is condemned. »

For this new adventure, “DD”, extended at the beginning of January to his position until July 2026 – year of the next World Cup, co-organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada -, had to compose without several of the executives, crowned champions of the world in Russia, in 2018, then finalists of the last edition, in Qatar, in 2022.

Goalkeeper and captain of the Blues, Hugo Lloris, 36, announced his international retirement at the beginning of January, followed by his understudy, Steve Mandanda, 37. Had followed vice-captain and central defender Raphaël Varane, only 29 years old. “There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the hand”justified the first, record holder for the number of capes in the France team (145).

“Sporting logic” and the need to prepare for the future

“With the end of the international career of several players, the group had to be rejuvenated”recognized Didier Deschamps, insisting so much on the “sporting logic” only on the necessity “to prepare for the medium term”. To compensate for these departures, he renewed his workforce, calling three newcomers to the selection: Lensois goalkeeper Brice Samba, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and OGC Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram.

If, as goalkeeper, the Milanese Mike Maignan – absent from the World Cup due to an injury – leaves with a head start to succeed Hugo Lloris, a new hierarchy must take shape in the cages, where the candidates of value do not miss.

In defense, where “many players could claim to be on the list”, the French coach chose to call Wesley Fofana, whose performance with the Blues had led him to the gates of the plane for Qatar. Now deprived of the “taulier” Varane, the Blues will have to recompose their central hinge. Almost any defender could claim it, but Didier Deschamps made it clear that Benjamin Pavard would not be retained.

The former revelation of the 2018 World Cup had a complicated last World Cup, to the point of raising fears for his place in the France team. “He might look doomed, but he’s there. And first on a right-back position “insisted the boss of the Habs, explaining that he had “Discussed a lot with [le Munichois] before, during and after the World Cup ».

Who will take the captain’s armband?

A year after bringing together Théo and Lucas Hernandez in the blue jersey, Didier Deschamps did it again with siblings on Thursday, calling for the first time Khéphren Thuram, who thus joined his eldest Marcus. “It’s not harder or easier to have two brothers, they can have different characters”, warned the one who was crowned world and European champion alongside the father of the two players, Lilian Thuram. At 21, the international hopeful will discover the blue group, he who has become one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 this season.

Khéphren Thuram, in Nice, March 20, 2021. VALERY HACHE / AFP

The French coach has also chosen to once again trust veteran Olivier Giroud in attack, arguing that his “level and [de] his exceptional experience », in view of the first qualifying matches for the next Euro. Deprived of Karim Benzema, who formalized his international retirement after missing the World Cup with an injury at the end of preparation, Didier Deschamps did not want to add fuel to the fire after the cryptic messages from Madrid on social networks.

It remains for the coach who will now continue his journey on the French bench without the presence of Noël Le Graët, ex-president of the French Football Federation, to appoint a new captain. Among the candidates, Kylian Mbappé, undisputed leader of the France team, seems to be essential. “I remember certain names, obviously Kylian is one of them, but it will go through discussions with them before I make my decision”, insisted “DD”. The first mission of the new captain will be to revive a group after its disappointment in the final. Calling out ” Eat “ of the Qatari experience “without living with the past either”the French coach opened the new chapter of the France team on Thursday.

The list of 23 Blues selected for the first qualifying matches for Euro 2024 Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Brice Samba (RC Lens). Defenders: Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal FC), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool FC). Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Khéphren Thuram (Nice), Jordan Veretout (OM). Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Francfort), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Moenchengladbach).