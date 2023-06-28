Rabiot renews with Juve, signs and visits for Thuram. Milan closes Loftus-Cheek. Pirlo to Sampdoria

Juventus’ first market coup is the renewal of Adrien Rabiot (one year at current figures, 7 million euros), made official in the afternoon. «I’m really happy and proud to confirm that I will be a Juventus player again next season – the words after signing -. My choice comes from the heart, I’m very attached to these colors and this shirt. Juventus is home for me. I am ready to continue this wonderful adventure». The Frenchman’s confirmation does not close the doors to Milinkovic, always at the top of Allegri’s list. But before sinking for the Serbian, Juve will have to place Arthur, McKennie and Zakaria, working in parallel with Lazio for counterparts capable of lowering the valuation by 40 million: in addition to Pellegrini, the black and whites could sacrifice Rovella, pleasing to Sarri. In the next 24 Weah will land in Turin, agreement with Lille for 12 million and possible visits on Thursday, Giuntoli could free himself from Naples in a few days. Chiesa and Bremer are in the Premier League’s sights and Manna has set the price at 60 million for both.

Marcus Thuram has landed in Milan for signing and visits, Inter place the first strike in entry but hold back on the sale of Brozovic: an agreement has been reached with Al Nassr for 23 million, but the midfielder has raised the request to 30 million of engagement.

In defense the German U21 Bisseck (7 million), and Azpilicueta on zero, are armored, there is no hurry for Frattesi: the Nerazzurri have the advantage over Milan with Mulattieri or Fabbian as welcome counterparts to Sassuolo. While on the front Onana Marotta is waiting for the United lunge, for a figure between 50 and 60 million, in part to be reinvested with Chelsea for Lukaku outright.

Milan closes Loftus-Cheek (16 million + 4 bonuses) and tries to convince Pulisic, Kamada and Reijnders always in their sights. Medical visits for Sportiello, Romero is also on the way, Morata – Scamacca is on the ballot for number 9. Pirlo at Sampdoria, the former Juventus coach returns to Italy, a two-year agreement with the Ligurian club, Lecce should soon make D’Aversa official, Baroni is close to the Verona bench and Hien one step away from Atalanta for 10 million. Tottenham made official Vicar.

