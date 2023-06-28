The 10 best books on Madagascar – Scientific news.it

Madagascar is one of the most fascinating regions of Africa, best known for its biodiversity. In our new selection you will find various titles that explore various aspects of this unique destination. From travel guides to personal accounts, these books offer insights into the country’s natural beauty, wildlife, culture, and more. Let’s immerse ourselves in the world of Madagascar through these publications.

What are books about Madagascar about?

Lonely Planet Italia presents a complete guide entitled Madagascar. This travel companion covers a wide range of topics, from lemurs and baobabs to rainforests and deserts. With the expertise of authors Filou, Emilie, Ham, Anthony and Ranger, readers can embark on an adventure filled with outdoor activities and a deep appreciation for nature.

For those fascinated by the enchanting rainforests of Madagascar, Green astonishment. Madagascar. Rainforest carnet by Stefano Faravelli offers a colorful journey. Through vivid illustrations and descriptive writing, Faravelli captures the breathtaking beauty of the island’s pristine rainforests.

If you’re looking for a reliable travel resource, consider Madagascar by Touring The Traveller. This guide provides itineraries and suggestions for all types of travellers. Whether you’re interested in exploring the forests alongside lemurs or indulging in a more traditional spa experience, this guide has you covered. Discover the iconic baobabs, bustling markets and unforgettable adventures that await you in Madagascar.

In Me and the lemurs. An expedition to Madagascar, Gerald Durrell takes readers on a fascinating island expedition in search of the elusive aye-aye lemurs. As he embarks on a quest to save these unique creatures, every encounter turns into a thrilling adventure.

For more specialized exploration, Madagascar. Con carta by Heiko Hooge includes ten in-depth chapters that delve into specific aspects of the country. Whether you’re interested in visiting the Rova Palace, exploring the sacred caves of Ankarana or navigating through the archipelagos, this book offers valuable insights and practical advice.

In Lulu’s Madagascar, author Lulu Siena shares her firsthand experiences and deep connection to the island. A resident of Madagascar since 2019, Siena offers a unique perspective, living among lemurs, geckos and vibrant local traditions.

List of the best books on Madagascar on Amazon

Now the “ranking” of the 10 best books on Madagascar that you can buy on Amazon Italian version (the last 2 are in English):

Madagascar books FAQ

What are the top three Madagascar books on Amazon?

What outdoor activities can you do in Madagascar?

Trekking in the rainforest of Masoala, sighting of lemurs in Andasibe-Mantadia, snorkeling in the coral reefs of Nosy Be, excursions in the national park of Isalo, visit to the natural reserves of Ankarafantsika and Ranomafana. The book Madagascar describes Madagascar as an ideal destination for nature lovers and outdoor activities.

What are the legendary and mysterious animals found in the rainforest of Madagascar?

In the book Green astonishment author Stefano Faravelli describes legendary and mysterious creatures that inhabit the rainforest of Madagascar.

What are the recommended destinations for nature lovers in Madagascar?

Andasibe-Mantadia National Park, Ranomafana Nature Reserve, Isalo National Park, Ankarafantsika Special Reserve, Masoala Forest, Montagne d’Ambre National Park, Antongil Bay, and Nosy Be Island. The book Madagascar suggests itineraries in the forest with lemurs, pirogue excursions and thermal baths in Ranomafa or Morondava.

What does Gerald Durrell do during his expedition to Madagascar?

What places and attractions are described in the book Madagascar with card?

The book Madagascar. Con carta features 10 insights into places like Queen Rova’s Palace, Isalo National Park, and the Sacred Caves of Ankarana.

What information can I find about Madagascar and its unique environments?

Which places to visit to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Madagascar?

Antananarivo, the capital with the Royal Palace and the Avenue of the Baobabs, Morondava. The coastal towns of Toamasina and Mahajanga. The colonial city of Fianarantsoa. Traditional villages such as Ambohimanga and Ambalavao. Discover the best parks and reserves of Madagascar in the book Madagascar Wildlife: A Visitor’s Guide [Lingua Inglese].

What are the most characteristic animals of Madagascar?

lemurs, such as ring-tailed lemurs and ring-tailed lemurs. The fossa, a unique predator. Parson’s chameleon and spiny-tailed tenrec. The elephant bird and Coquerel’s sifaka. The book Wildlife of Madagascar offers you a photographic and informative guide to the incredible lemurs, birds, reptiles and amphibians of the island.

What makes Madagascar’s flora and fauna unique?

The flora and fauna of Madagascar are unique because they have developed unique adaptations during the island’s isolation. It features endemic species such as lemurs, chameleons, baobabs and carnivorous plants, not found anywhere else in the world. Madagascar’s amazing diversity and endemism are explored in the book Madagascar Wildlife: A Visitor’s Guide [Lingua Inglese].

Summary table of the best books on Madagascar

TitleAuthorEditionPagesMadagascarFilou, Emilie; Ham, Anthony; Ranger, Helen2016334Green astonishment. Madagascar. Rainforest carnet: 1Faravelli, Stefano201693MadagascarTouring The Traveler2008381Me and the lemurs. An expedition to MadagascarDurrell, Gerald; Marenco, MT (translator) 2003279Madagascar. Con cartaHooge, Heiko; Malimpensa, Cristina (translator); Tonazzo, Elena (translator) 2018288Lulu’s MadagascarSiena, Lulu–79MadagascarAa. Vv2011170The Aye-Aye and me. An expedition to MadagascarDurrell, Gerald; Marenco, MT (translator)1993198Wildlife of MadagascarBehrens, Ken; Barnes, Keith2016344Madagascar Wildlife: A Visitor’s Guide [Lingua Inglese]Garbutt, Nick; Austin, Daniel; Schuurman, Derek (collaborator) 2014183

Share this article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

