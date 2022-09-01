MONK. Lufthansa will cancel around 800 flights to Frankfurt and Munich tomorrow, 2 September, due to a pilot strike, with probable consequences for 130,000 passengers. This was announced by the German national airline, adding that some flights will also be canceled today and that it cannot exclude cancellations or delays of individual flights over the coming weekend. This can also have consequences for travelers’ connections.

“Lufthansa is working hard to bring flight operations back to normal as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.