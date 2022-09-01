Francesco Acerbi gets closer to Inter. The last day of the transfer market risks becoming the useful one to complete the squad of Simone Inzaghi, who had asked the 34-year-old to complete the squad. The “famous” central defender who was still in hiding among the Nerazzurri, a role player to replace Stefan De Vrij in case of need. Steven Zhang has given the go-ahead to the operation and now the Inter management, in office with his agent Pastorello, is filing the details on the engagement.