The Nerazzurri president has consented to the latest arrival in the squad of Inzaghi, who had asked his former defender to cover the last hole. The agent based in Milan
Francesco Acerbi gets closer to Inter. The last day of the transfer market risks becoming the useful one to complete the squad of Simone Inzaghi, who had asked the 34-year-old to complete the squad. The “famous” central defender who was still in hiding among the Nerazzurri, a role player to replace Stefan De Vrij in case of need. Steven Zhang has given the go-ahead to the operation and now the Inter management, in office with his agent Pastorello, is filing the details on the engagement.
September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 14:00)
