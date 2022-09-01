The complaint of a farmer from Sant’Andrea to the carabinieri. Damages for thousands of euros and compromised collection

MONTEBELLUNA. Find dozens of cut kiwi plants and destroyed irrigation pipes. A farmer from Montebelluna reported being the victim of vandalism on his land, in the hamlet of Sant’Andrea, where he has a kiwi cultivation.

The vandals acted during the night. The incident was discovered the following morning and immediately reported to the Montebelluna carabinieri. The investigators have started investigations, at the moment no hypothesis is excluded. The damage amounts to several thousand euros and the next harvest is compromised.