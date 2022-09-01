Home News Montebelluna, vandals in the kiwi plantation: plants cut and irrigation destroyed
Montebelluna, vandals in the kiwi plantation: plants cut and irrigation destroyed

Montebelluna, vandals in the kiwi plantation: plants cut and irrigation destroyed

Kiwi harvest compromised in Sant’Andrea

The complaint of a farmer from Sant’Andrea to the carabinieri. Damages for thousands of euros and compromised collection

Diego Bortolotto

01 September 2022

MONTEBELLUNA. Find dozens of cut kiwi plants and destroyed irrigation pipes. A farmer from Montebelluna reported being the victim of vandalism on his land, in the hamlet of Sant’Andrea, where he has a kiwi cultivation.

The vandals acted during the night. The incident was discovered the following morning and immediately reported to the Montebelluna carabinieri. The investigators have started investigations, at the moment no hypothesis is excluded. The damage amounts to several thousand euros and the next harvest is compromised.

See also  An incendiary bottle was thrown at the bumper of a car in Udine: the police are investigating

