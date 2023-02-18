A new storm in the Croatian national team that they did not need. Luka Božić will not play for the national team.

Source: MN PRESS

“The selector called me 10 days before the list came out and asked me if I would play, if I was ready, to which I said that I was and that I was sorry that I was injured last time and that I could not help the team he said “okay”. After that a list comes out without me on it, that I don’t fit into the system or I don’t know what else”Božić told “Sports CODE” and then added: “I don’t know why he even called me on the phone. After public pressure, he subsequently added me and the only logical move is not to respond, because what am I going to do there if the selector declares that I don’t fit into the system”.

The Croatian Basketball Association did not react to this move by Božić, but it clearly tells us everything about this sport with the “neighbors” because somehow ugly things and affairs always come to the surface, that is, the atmosphere is always at a level where no national team can make a result.

And the Croats need exactly that in the pre-qualifications for Eurobasket 2025, in which they play against Switzerland and Austria, so the following players, unknown to many in the Croatian public, will try to fight for a place in the second round: Mavro, Kapusta, Filipović, Badžim , Perković, Đordano, Nakić, M. Drežnjak, Runjić, D. Drežnjak, Rudan, Prkačin, Branković, Buljan and Ivišić.

Let’s remind you, Luka Božić shines in the Zadar jersey this season (we’ll see how long because of the rumors about the termination of the contract due to debts) and averages 22.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. On average, its utility index is 32.